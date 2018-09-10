Born in Beaumont, Texas, on Jan. 4, 1938, to Hubert Oscar and Viola Marie Savoie, Donald Gene Savoie passed from this world on Aug. 12, 2018, at age 80.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Alice Faye, and his two children, his daughter Rebekah Denise Goodall and husband, Michael Goodall, and his son, William Lloyd.

Donald loved to read, to laugh, to talk, and always sought to make those around him feel more comfortable. He loved sports and enjoyed instructing Little League baseball and football teams as a coach.

A 26-year employee of Shell Oil and and Air Force veteran, Donald was able to retire at age 50 and spent his remaining years with Alice, the love of his life.

Together, Alice and Donald were able to travel together across America and Europe. Donald loved art, specifically the paintings of Vincent Van Gogh brought him immeasurable joy.

Donald was happiest with the simple things: dinner with his family, a good book, or the songs of Merle Haggard. Those who remember Donald will remember him for his generosity of spirit, easy laugh, and sparkling personality.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille. Visitation will begin one hour prior to services.

Reverend Andrew Schumacher, Parochial Vicar of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will officiate.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille - Downtown, 330 St. Landry St. Lafayette, 337-234-2311, is in charge of arrangements.