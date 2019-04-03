Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 3 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Donald H. Richard, 79, who passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 11:49 a.m.

Deacon Thomas “T.J.” Richard will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in the Acadia Resthaven Cemetery in Crowley.

The family has requested visitation to be held on Friday, April 5, at 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the funeral home chapel in Crowley. A Rosary will be recited on Friday at 6 o’clock in the evening in the funeral home chapel. Visitation will resume on Saturday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include one daughter Pam Richard of Kaplan; three sons, Randy and wife Susan Richard of Crowley, Robert and wife Marie Richard of Chelsea, Oklahoma, and Kevin Richard of Wasilla, Alaska; six brothers, Joseph, Maxie, T.J., Wayne, Richard and Earl Richard; three sisters, Lou Anna Da Rosa, Georgie Beckert and Mona Whitworth; 15 grandchildren, Crystal, Tylor, Anthony, Douglas, Jessie, Adam, Troy, Stacy, Darla, Rockell, Kasey, Rocky, Jr., T.J., Joseph and Janna; and 34 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph N. and Lillia Suire Richard; and one brother, Harold “Bud” Richard.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Richard’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Crowley, (337) 783-1359, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.