Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 5, at 1 p.m. at Roberts Cove Church of Christ in Roberts Cove for Donald J. Schexnider, 71, who passed away at his home in Rayne on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 1:45 p.m.

Br. Derek Richard and Br. Paul Estes, pastors of Roberts Cove Church of Christ, will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in Kie Hebert Cemetery in Roberts Cove.

The family requested that visitation be held on Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. Visitation resumes Sunday, May 5, form 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Survivors include his mother, Hazel Schexnider of Roberts Cove; one daughter, Rachael and husband Brandon Oglesby of Metter, Georgia; two sons, Thomas Hugh and wife Donna Schexnider of Vidalia, Georgia, and Joseph Schexnider of Vidalia, Georgia; three sisters, Bert Schexnider of Roberts Cove, Rosella and husband Patrick LeBlanc of Kaplan, and Carolyn and husband Dean Willson of Roberts Cove; one brother, Fred and wife Cynthia Schexnider of Crowley; four grandchildren, Sarah and husband Mitch Derucki of Indiana, Cameron Oglesby of Metter, Georgia, Cindel and husband Robert Manders of Vidalia, Georgia, and Jessica and husband Darick Davis of Vidalia, Georgia; four great-grandchildren, Bryce and Mackenzie Manders of Vidalia, Georgia, and Joanna and Gabriel Davis of Vidalia, Georgia; several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Schexnider was preceded in death by his father, Albert Schexnider; his maternal grandparents, Eddie and Adelia Hanks; his paternal grandparents, Joe and Mary Schexnider.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Schexnider’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Crowley, (337) 783-1359, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.