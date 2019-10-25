TEXAS - Donald Joseph Chappuis, born Feb. 5, 1923 in Rayne, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Flower Mound, Texas where he resided the last 3.5 years of his life.

Chappuis was the son of Elise Daboval and Archibald Chappuis of Rayne. He was raised in Rayne and then attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge where he studied mechanical engineering. He graduated with a BS degree in 1947 and later earned his MS in 1962.

During WWII, he served in the 157th Combat Engineer Battalion as Combat Engineer Unit Commander. His unit played an integral part in the Normandy invasion and continued their engineer activities of bridge building, etc. while in close support of Patton’s 3rd Army and Patch’s 7th Army. The battalion took part in five campaigns including Normandy, N. France, Rhineland, Ardennes/Alsace and Central Europe, ending up in Salzburg, Austria on VE day, May 8, 1945.

Chappuis had a successful career in mechanical engineering specializing in design, procurement and construction of chemical plants and oil refineries. His work took him to many locations with the United States and abroad including Saudi Arabia, Edmonton, Canada and Cairo, Egypt.

He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Shirley, his wife of 67 years, predeceased him in 2016.

He is survived by his seven children, Julie Dear and husband George of Roswell, Georgia, Nancy Chappuis of Dallas, Texas, David Chappuis of Needville, Texas, Mary Brooker and husband Mark of Boerne, Texas, Jean Chappuis Baltz of Boston, Maryland and husband William Baltz of Asheville, North Carolina, Diane Clemens and husband Don of Flower Mound, Texas, and Barbara Chappuis of Dallas, Texas.

Grandchildren include Bradley Dear, Jeffrey Dear, Oliver Baltz, Andrew Baltz, Jacob Clemens, Stephanie Clemens, Joseph Kennemer and Lucy Kennemer.

Great-grandchildren are Emma Dear and Harper Dear.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Richard, Steve, Jack, Charles, and sister, Dorothy Kemper.

In 1991, Shirley and Don retired to the beautiful mountains of Brevard, North Carolina, and lived in the Connestee Falls community. He enjoyed hiking and the outdoors, watching LSU tiger football, barbecuing and cooking gumbo. He also served on numerous volunteer committees with Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Connestee Theatre Group and as a Hospice volunteer.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers that cared for him and took the time to make him feel loved and respected. They include Shirleys Angels/Brevard, Frankie Ln and Rambling Oaks Assisted Living, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church volunteers and Ardent Hospice.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. at Saint Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Lewisville, Texas. Internment will be at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, North Carolina at a later date.

Contributions in his honor may be directed to Catholic Charities USA, 2050 Ballenger Ave, Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314.