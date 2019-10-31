Donald Joseph Chappuis, born Feb. 5, 1923, in Rayne, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019, in Flower Mound, Texas, where he resided the last 3.5 years of his life.

Donald was the son of Elise Daboval and Archibald Chappuis. Donald was raised in Rayne and then attended Louisiana State University where he studied mechanical engineering. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1947 and later earned his Master’s of Science in 1962.

During World War II, Don served in the 157th Combat Engineer Battalion as Combat Engineer Unit Commander. His unit played an integral part in the Normandy invasion and continued their engineer activities of bridge building, etc., while in close support of Patton’s 3rd Army and Patch’s 7th Army.

The battalion took part in five campaigns including Normandy, North France, Rhineland, Ardennes/Alsace and Central Europe, ending up in Salzburg, Austria on VE Day , May 8, 1945.

Don had a successful career in mechanical engineering, specializing in design, procurement and construction of chemical plants and oil refineries. His work took him to many locations with the U.S. and abroad including Saudi Arabia, Edmonton, Canada and Cairo, Egypt.

Don was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Shirley, his wife of 67 years, predeceased him in 2016.

Don is survived by his seven children, Julie Dear and husband George of Roswell, Georgia, Nancy Chappuis of Dallas, Texas, David Chappuis of Needville, Texas, Mary Brooker and husband Mark of Boerne, Texas, Jean Chappuis Baltz of Boston, Massachusetts and husband William Baltz of Asheville, North Carolina, Diane Clemens and husband Don of Flower Mound, Texas, and Barbara Chappuis of Dallas, Texas. Grandchildren are Bradley Dear, Jeffrey Dear, Oliver Baltz, Andrew Baltz, Jacob Clemens, Stephanie Clemens, Joseph Kennemer and Lucy Kennemer. Great-grandchildren are Emma Dear and Harper Dear.

Don was predeceased by his brothers Richard, Steve, Jack and Charles; and sister, Dorothy Kemper.

In 1991, Shirley and Don retired to the beautiful mountains of Brevard, North Carolina, and lived in the Connestee Falls community. Don enjoyed hiking and the outdoors, watching LSU Tiger football, barbecuing and cooking gumbo.

He also served on numerous volunteer committees with Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Connestee Theatre Group and as a Hospice volunteer.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers that cared for him and took the time to make him feel loved and respected. They include Shirley’s Angels/Brevard, Frankie Ln and Rambling Oaks Assisted Living, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church volunteers, and Ardent Hospice.

Funeral services will be held on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. at Saint Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Lewisville, Texas.

Don will be interred at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, North Carolina, at a later date.

Contributions in Don’s honor may be directed to Catholic Charities USA, 2050 Ballenger Ave., Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314.