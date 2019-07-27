A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:30 am Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Donald Joseph Kibodeaux, 71, who passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at North Oaks Hospital in Hammond.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 4 pm to 9 pm and Saturday from 8 am to 11 am. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Friday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, meeting his fishing friends for coffee in the mornings, and especially spending time with his great- nieces and nephew, Lauren, Nicole, and Mason. He worked over 30 years in seismograph in the oil industry.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Vickie Guidry Kibodeaux of Crowley; brother-in-law, Tom Guidry, of Crowley; and six nieces and nephews, Vickie, Derrick, Josh, Brooke, Tina, and Allison.

Don is preceded in death by his son, Scott J. Kibodeaux; his parents, Stanville and Cecile Daigle Kibodeaux; one sister, Merline Wright; and two brothers, Allen and Mike Kibodeaux.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.