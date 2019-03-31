RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA for Donald Louis Richard, Sr., 80, who died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Pelican Point Nursing Home in Maurice.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Donald was a pioneer in the Oilfield working numerous positions over a 46 year career. One of his great passions was performing mechanic work on small engines and racing ATVs at Forest Hills, La. He loved gardening, fishing, working in his crawfish pond and the New Orleans Saints. Spending time with his family and grandkids was also one of his passions. Donald will be remembered for his wit, sense of humor, storytelling and for his love of animals. He had a great love for the Lord and his church Amana Christian Fellowship where he served for 15 years.

Survivors include his wife, Louella Leon Richard of Rayne, three children, Donald L. Richard, Jr. of Broussard, Anthony "Tony" Richard and spouse Mary Richard of Lafayette, Monica Richard Fitzgerald and spouse Jon Fitzgerald of Lafayette, adopted daughter, Andrea Richard Roche and spouse Joseph Roche of Rayne, nine grandchildren, Megan Montet, Scott Montet, Slade Richard, Madison Hebert, Andrew Hebert, Emily Richard, Taggart Fitzgerald, Lillian Fitzgerald, Alexander Fitzgerald, three great grandchildrem, Ashton Roche, Ella-Kate Roche, Everett Roche, brother, Lucien Richard of Richard, twin brother, Dudley John Richard and spouse Mary Richard of Milton.

He was preceded in death by his son Billie Joseph Richard, his grandson Anthony Michael Richard, sister, Helen Richard Brown, brother, Wilton Joseph Richard, brother, Ed John Richard, sister, Hazel Richard Patin, sister, Theresa Richard Thibodeaux, sister, Yvonne Richard Istre, brother, Eldridge Paul Richard.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Monday, April 1, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm and on Tuesday, April 2, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contribution can be made in Donald Louis Richard, Sr. name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis TN 38105-9959.

The family would really like to Thank, Amana Christian Fellowship for all of the prayers and support to the Richard family. As well as the excellent care that he received from Amedysis Hospice and Pelican Point Nursing Home.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.