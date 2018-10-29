Donald Ray Reed was born in Iota on Dec. 25, 1945, to Herbert Reed and Eva Reed.

He was called from his earthly life onto his Heavenly Father on Oct. 28, 2018.

Donald worked as a heavy equipment operator. He loved doing things outdoors like hunting, camping, and working in his yard and garden.

Donald loved to cook for family gatherings. His greatest joy in life was the time he had to spend with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Donald was a kind and loving person whom will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Donald is survived by his beloved wife, Margie Fontenot Reed of Tee Mamou; his three sons, Gary James Reed (Lorraine) of Eunice, Timothy Scott Reed (Christina) of Welsh and Brent “Keedo” Reed (April) of Tee Mamou; his eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his two brothers, Tommy Reed (Belinda) of Elton and Ronnie Reed (Anisa) of Elton; his four sisters, Mary Mott of Hathaway, Merline Bergeaux of Basile, Elaine Ravey (David) of Elton and Patsy Simar (Keith) of Basile.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Eva Reed; and his brother, Sam Reed

A Mass of Christian burial for Donald Ray Reed, 72, of Tee Mamou, will be held at St. Jules Catholic Church in Tee Mamou on Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 2 p.m. with Father Aubrey Guilbeau officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Tuesday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m until 10 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. by the Knights of Columbus. The family request that visitation will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral Mass.

Donald will be laid to rest in the St. Jules/Tee Mamou Cemetery in Tee Mamou with Full Military Rites.

Carrying Donald to his final resting place will be Gary Reed, Brent Reed, Travis Babineaux, Joseph Young, Hunter Reed, and Billy Reed.

Honorary pallbearer will be Keith Reed.

