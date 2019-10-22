RAYNE - Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church in Rayne, for Donald Willie Whatley, 85, who died Monday, October 21, 2019 at The Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne.

Interment will be in the Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas.

Rev. Glen Whatley his son and Pastor Gene Lee will conduct the memorial services.

Survivors include wife, Edna "Pudgy" Acord Whatley of Rayne, two daughters, Donna Whatley McCartney and spouse Larry of Quitman, LA , Sherry Whatley Steele and spouse Tom of Sachase, TX, two sons, Robert Wayne Whatley and spouse Amy of Rayne, Glen Alan Whatley and spouse Tylitha of Pineville, LA, eleven grandchildren, two step grandchildren, five great grandchildren, five step great grandchildren, sister, Molly Irene Hancock and spouse Jim of Vidor, TX, sister in law, Patricia Whatley of Red Oak, TX.

He was preceded in death by father, Pat Whatley, mother, Willie Mae Carson Whatley, brother, Floyd Whatley.

The family requests that visitation be observed in First Baptist Church in Rayne LA on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.