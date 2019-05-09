RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Donna Marie Gueno Richard, age 76, will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:30 AM in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne. Father Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8:00 AM until 11:00 AM in the funeral home.

Donna passed away on May 6, 2019 from complications related to open heart surgery. She was born on November 20, 1942 in Orange, TX. Donna graduated from St. Joseph High School in Rayne, and later attended University of Louisiana before graduating from Spencer Business College. She was a resident of Slidell, LA for many years.

Donna was universally known by her family and friends as a kind, giving, and religious woman who always put others' needs before her own. She enjoyed gardening, spoiling her grandchildren, and preparing exceptional and elaborate holiday meals. Donna will be sorely missed by her family, and by all who had the pleasure to know her.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, W. Robert "Bob" Richard of Slidell; children, Kurt Richard and wife, Shelly of Mobile, AL, Deborah Richard Bauer and husband, Earnie of Madisonville, and Karen Richard Burns and husband, Tim of Mandeville; grandchildren, Ryan Richard, Maggie Richard, Vance Burns, Jude Bauer, and Julia Bauer; and brother, Jeffery Gueno of Kaplan.

Preceding Donna in death were her parents, Donald Joseph Gueno, Sr. and Frances Besse Gueno; and brothers, Donald Joseph Gueno, Jr. and Clifton Leon Gueno.

Serving as pallbearers are Kurt Richard, Ryan Richard, Jeffery Gueno, Chad Broussard, Ernie Bauer, and Tim Burns.

