Dora G. Dugar

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Greater Love Family Worship Center, 1001 N. Avenue E, Crowley, for Ms. Dora Gayle Dugar, 61, who entered eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

Rev. Ivan Lewis, pastor of Israelite Baptist Church, will be officiating the funeral service.

Ms. Dugar was a member of Greater Love Family Worship Center where she was a Deaconess and cook. She was also very involved in community services.

Ms. Dugar leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Ronnie El Mahdi and Akeem Dugar, both of Crowley; six daughters, Natalie Dugar, Ronda Dugar of Crowley, Jamillia Dugar of St. Martinville, Chasity Dugar, Akeela Dugar and Aaliyah Dugar, all of Crowley; two brothers, Marcel Dugar of Lafayette and Anthony Cain of Crowley; her godchild, Marcus (Donita) Dugar of San Antonio, Texas; five sisters, Amanda Sias of Rayne, Emeldia Dugar of San Antonio, Texas, and Betty (Mack) McCoy of North Carolina, Myrtle Cain and Florena Cain, both of Crowley; 22 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy Miller and Felix Dugar (Moses Cain); her great-grandparents, Pearl and August Miller Sr.; three brothers, Joseph and Michael Dugar and Wilfred Cain; two sisters, Pearl Canales and Helen C. Sinclair; two grandchildren, Tiara Dugar and Cayden Guillory; two uncles, Bill Miller and August Miller Jr.; and two aunts, Susie Mae Brown and Cecilia Ceasar.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Wake 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Funeral 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greater Love Family Worship Center.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.