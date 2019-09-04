RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at noon at Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, for Dora Lee Breaux Logan, 73, who died Sunday, Sept. 1, at her sister’s home in Rayne.

Pastor Shelton Clay with New Wine Ministries Church in Rayne, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include a daughter, Chastity Breaux Espree and spouse Paul of Longview, Texas; four sons, Keith Breaux of Houston, Texas, Dartanyan Breaux and spouse Ora of Houston, Texas, Ryan Breaux of Lake Charles and Richard Logan Jr. of Lake Charles; eight sisters, Marie Breaux Pickens, Lillian Breaux Senegal, Margaret Breaux Julian, Bonnie Breaux Evans, Connie Breaux, Nilha Breaux Lake, Michelle Breaux George and Myra Breaux; three brothers, Terry Breaux, Jerry Breaux and Gary Breaux; 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Logan Sr.; father, John Breaux; mother, Rose Barkey Breaux; sister, Mona Breaux Bias; and two brothers, Doris Breaux, Perry Breaux.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. until noon.

