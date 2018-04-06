Doris Joseph Cormier, 75, passed away March 24, 2018, in a Lake Charles hospital.

Doris was born in Crowley, graduated from Crowley High School in 1962 and married his fellow classmate Norma Jean Henry in 1964. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from September 1966 to September 1968.

Eventually he moved to Westlake, where he spent most of his adult life. He worked and retired from Vista Chemical Company in 1993 as an outside machinist.

After retirement he enjoyed his part-time jobs of being a local school crossing guard and working for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office vehicle maintenance department.

Doris served as a Westlake City Councilman from 1987 – 1994; was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic church where he has served as an usher, lay minister and past chairman of the annual church bazaar; a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #5755 having held many different offices; a member of the local VFW.

He is survived by his son, Markus Cormier of New Orleans; brother-in-law, Charles LaVergne; sister-in-law Tammy LaVergne; friend and companion Shelley Hoffpauir; nieces and nephews, Greg Henry, Samantha Santilli, Brent Henry, Ryan La Vergne, Beau LaVergne, Blake LaVergne, Kerry Cormier, Nicole Cormier; and many great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Henry Cormier; infant son, Troy Jonathan Cormier; father Martin Cormier; mother Eva Abshire Cormier; and Brother Tommy Cormier.

Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake, Friday, March 6, from 3 until 9 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until time of service.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Westlake at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.