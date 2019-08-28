Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Doris M. Guidry, 79, who passed away Aug. 26, 2019, at Acadia General Hospital.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family requested visiting hours to be held Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to the time of service. A rosary was recited at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She is survived by one daughter, Rebecca Leger and fiancé Nick Baker of Crowley; one son, Wade Guidry and fiancé Kerri Breaux of Iota; three sisters, Marjorie Simar, Sylvia Cochran, and Anna Lois Lormand, all of Crowley; two brothers, Lee and Harold Meyer, both of Crowley; eight grandchildren, Crystal Savoy, Justin Lanerie Sr., Dillan Guidry, Damon Guidry, Stephen Leger, Macie Breaux, Jamalle Baker and Sasha Baker; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Guidry is preceded in death by her husband, Farol Guidry; two sons, Gerald Guilbeaux and Keith Guidry; her parents, Henry and Elna Lafleur Meyer Sr.; four brothers, Ben, Gerald, Ronnie and Henry Meyer; one grandson, Nathaniel Baker; and one great-grandson, Drake Guidry.

Pallbearers will be Justin Lanerie, Dillan Guidry, Damon Guidry, Stephen Leger, Blake Lormand, Chad Meyer and Jeffery Lormand.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.