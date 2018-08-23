Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Doris Monceaux Hoffpauir, 87, who passed away surrounded by her family Aug. 22, 2018, at Acadia General Hospital.

Rev. Jason Corder, pastor of Forest Park Church of Christ, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to the time of services.

Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery.

She is survived by one daughter, Carole Hoffpauir Martin of Crowley; two sons, Kenneth Hoffpauir and wife Barbara of Crowley, and Kirk Hoffpauir and wife Lacey of Crowley; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Martin Landry, Chad Martin, Gretchen Martin Cormier, Donielle Hoffpauir Baudoin, Karla Hoffpauir Wulf, Sean Vincent and Dawson Hoffpauir; 12 great-grandchildren, Jordan Landry, Alexandra Martin, Jillian Martin, Joshua Cormier, Kate Martin, Jesilyn Cormier, Ashley Baudoin, Abigail Wulf, Gabrielle Wulf, Allen Wulf and Rebecca Wulf; and two great-great-grandchildren, Annabella Landry and Eliza Grant.

Mrs. Hoffpauir is preceded in death by her husband, Wilton Hoffpauir; her parents, Demar and Lelia Foreman Monceaux; three siblings, Noris Penn, Audrey Hoffpauir and Leroy Sarver; one daughter-in-law, Aline Hoffpauir; and one son-in-law, Johnny Martin.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gessey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.