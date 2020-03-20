Graveside services were held Thursday, March 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church Mausoleum for Dorothy Ann Zaunbrecher, 82, who died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 12:40 p.m. at Cedar Crest Memory Care in Lafayette.

She was born Oct. 5, 1937, in Mowata, the daughter of Annie Dischler and Joseph A. Zaunbrecher. Dot graduated from St. Francis High School in Iota with the class of 1955. She completed a secretarial science program at SLI (ULL).

She was employed as a secretary for several oil and gas companies including United Gas, Entex and Colinga. She volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister at Lafayette General Hospital for 20 years.

Ms. Dot is survived by three sisters, Edna Broussard, Joyce Melancon and husband Howard all of Lafayette, and Genevieve Tate of Nacogdoches, Texas; two brothers, Dr. Hilary Zaunbrecher and wife Suzanne of Lafayette and Donald Zaunbrecher of Baton Rouge. She is also survived by 21 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph A. and Annie Dischler Zaunbrecher; four brothers, Leo, Harold, Gerald and Ferdinand Zaunbrecher; her nephew and godchild, Timothy Zaunbrecher.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended to her caregivers, Cedar Crest Memory Care, Cornerstone, Right at Home and Hospice of Acadiana.

Family requests memorial donations be made to, Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Suite, 200, Lafayette, LA 70503

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.