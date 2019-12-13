Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church for Dorothy Mae Francis Baptiste, 79, who died Dec. 2, 2019, at her residence.

Services will be conducted by Father Godwin Imoru.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Rannie Lee Baptiste of Crowley; seven loving children, Byron Baptiste (Geneva), Starlet Baptiste, Jerome Baptiste (Nicole), Tracy Baptiste Landry (Richard), Jarrod Baptiste (Geneva), Johnus Baptiste (Inger) and Derrick Baptiste, all of Crowley; three sisters, Lillie Francis, Geraldine Francis of Crowley, and Sandra Washington of Charlotte, North Carolina; two aunts, Leaze Lewis and Nettie Bias of Crowley; two uncles, Robert Francis and Odis Bias of Crowley; 55 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and a special friend, Rosa Mae Bernard.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Francis Jr. and Mary Bias Francis; a sister, Mary Francis Larry; two brothers, Chester Francis and Kelven Rogers; maternal grandparents, John and Julia Bias; paternal grandparents, John and Edna Francis; one grandchild, Jarrod Baptiste II; and one great-great-grandchild, Jeremiah Sonnier.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Theresa Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc., of Lafayette.