Rayne - Funeral services for Dorothy Richard Patin, age 86, will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 3:00 PM in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, Rayne. Deacon Barry LeBlanc will officiate the service. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 9:00 AM until service time in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 11:30 AM.

Mrs. Patin passed away on Friday, April 21, 2017 in a Rayne health care facility.

Survivors include her son, Larry Patin of Rayne; daughters, Patsy Aucoin of Crowley, Dorothy Thevenet and husband Joel of Rayne, and Arlene Baker of Rayne; Cindy Myers, who she would say was like a daughter to her; grandchildren, Christina Thevenet and husband Russ, Nicholas Thevenet, Russ Thevenet, and Sherry Thevenet; great-grandchildren, Sean Thevenet and Shane Thevenet; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceding Mrs. Patin in death were her husband, Leo Paul Patin; grandson, Michael James Aucoin; parents, Louis and Elodie Cormier Richard; and sisters, Alicia Simon, Ella Normand, Eula Richard, Nola Simon, and Elia Louviere.

Serving as pallbearers are Joel Thevenet, Russ Thevenet, Sean Thevenet, Carroll Owens, Keith Owens, and Collin Thibodeaux. Named as honorary pallbearers are Nicholas Thevenet and Shane Thevenet.

