RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Doye Ann Thibodeaux LeBlanc, 63, who died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her mother's residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the Indian Bayou Methodist Cemetery in Indian Bayou.

Pastor Micah Collins with Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Church in Branch, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her husband, Glenn LeBlanc; two sons, Manny Jude LeBlanc and Lucas Ambrose LeBlanc; three grandchildren; mother, Marlene Faye Rita Bezett Thibodeaux; sister, Janice Thibodeaux Doucet; three brothers, Glen Anthony Thibodeaux, Benny Joseph Thibodeaux, Markus David Thibodeaux; ten nieces; ten nephews; twelve great nieces and eight great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Glen Merton Thibodeaux; brother, Michael Joseph Thibodeaux; and sister, Brenda Theresa Thibodeaux LeBlanc.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Friday, January 31, from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Saturday, February 1, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.