CROWLEY - A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Dr. Lindsey Beth Thomas Frugé, 31, who passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, officiated for the services.

The family requested visiting hours on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary was recited at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Lindsey was a proud graduate of Louisiana State University Veterinary School in 2013. Dr. Frugé was the owner and operator of Crowley Veterinary Hospital in Crowley. Lindsey was proud of her Catholic Faith and a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Her proudest achievement was her two sons with whom she was actively involved. She was a member of the Crowley Rotary Club and participated in Dancing with the Stars. Lindsey’s compassion for people and animals alike was unmatched. Dr. Frugé was loved and will be missed by her family, staff, furry patients and community.

She is survived by her husband, Adam Frugé of Rayne; two sons, Eli Joseph Frugé and Addis James “AJ” Frugé, both of Rayne; her mother Peggy L. Duplechin of Pine Prairie; three sisters, Lori Askey (Larry) of Bayou Chicot, Liza Fontenot (Todd Duncan) of Baton Rouge and Lanie Thomas Platt (Cheyne) of Opelousas; four step-siblings, Tanya Hurst (Travis) of Denham Springs, Gerald Duplechin Jr. of Denham Springs, Derek Duplechin (Leah) of St. Paulina and Anthony “Tony” Duplechin of Denham Springs; and many nieces and nephews.

Dr. Fruge is preceded in death by her father, John Bernard Thomas; her stepfather, Gerald James Duplechin; and her unborn twins.

