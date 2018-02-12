Dr. Richard Arthur Bagget

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Dr. Richard Arthur Baggett, 79, who died Feb. 10, 2018, in Crowley.

Rev. Billy Duke, pastor of Covenant Church of Mobile, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 8 a.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m.

Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Dr. Baggett graduated from Oberlin High School and earned a degree in pharmacy from University of Louisiana at Monroe. He owned and operated a drug store in Elizabeth, for 13 years.

Dr. Baggett became a minister in 1971 where he pastored Oberlin Fellowship until 1983. He then became pastor of Lafayette Covenant Church in 1983 to 1995. During that time he obtained a Doctorate Degree in Theology. He then went back to school and studied Philosophy and became a professor at University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 1996 until his retirement in 2016.

In 2007 he became pastor of Fairview Methodist Church in Lake Charles until his retirement in 2017. He authored three books, Professional Ethics, Living Among the Lions, Where Have all the Leaders Gone, and More Than Survivors.

He is survived by his wife, Ellan Kay Baggett of Crowley; five children, Richard Brent Baggett and wife Roxanne of Lake Charles, Stan Baggett and wife Cheri of Iota, Randy Baggett and wife Crystal of Sulphur, Holly Baggett of Lafayette, and Kris Smith and wife Darlene of Haughton; 11 grandchildren, Amber Baggett Mabile and husband Ben, Jillyan Baggett Bevlaqua, Kim and Kim Stoute, Jacob Chapman and wife Emily, Ashlyn Baggett Saucier and husband Zachary, Caitlyn Baggett Boudreaux and husband Nick, Allison Baggett, Tristan and Cade Baggett, Lee Michael Fremaux, Hannah Fremaux, and Alexandria Fremaux; and nine great-grandchildren, Seth Mabile, Cooper Mabile, Avery Bruce, Paige Chapman, Brenna Saucier, Graham Saucier, Addisyn Boudreaux, Lincoln Boudreaux, and Maxx Stoute.

Dr. Baggett is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jo Semple Baggett; his parents, Ray and Ruth Isles Baggett; and one brother, Charles Ray Baggett.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Dr. Baggett’s name to St. Jude Research Hospital www.stjudes.org.

The family would like to thank his caregivers Lisa Istre, Sonya Schexnayder, Kenneth Guidry; and the staff of Lamm Hospice for their care and compassion given to Dr. Baggett.

Condolences may be made to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.