Funeral services will be held Monday, June 17 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Drake Anthony Guidry, 2 months old, who died Wednesday, June 13, 2019 at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Deacon Tom Sommers will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Monday from 9:30 a.m. to service time. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Drake is survived by his parents, Dillan Guidry and Danielle Mark of Crowley; one brother, Dax Guidry of Crowley; Maternal grandparents, Tiffany Bowen Mark of Breaux Bridge and Tony Mark of Scott; paternal grandparents, Wade Guidry and Kerri Breaux of Iota, Naomi Robinson of Rayne; maternal great-grandfather, Troy Lee Bowen, Jr. of Toccoa, GA; paternal great-grandparents, Doris Guidry of Crowley, Janelle and Dean Lejeune of Church Point, Floyd and Clara Potia of Egan, Thelma Miller of Rayne, Roland and Jacinda Lejeune of Sulphur; godparents, Damon Christopher Guidry and Brittanie Bowen Hester; aunt, Macie Breaux.

Preceded in death by his paternal great-grandfather, Farol Guidry, maternal great-grandmother, Marjorie Ann Diggs Bowen, maternal great-grandmother, Dorothy “Baba” Mark.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be sent to Maddie’s Footprints, P. O. Box 404, Youngsville, LA 70592.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.