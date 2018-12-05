Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, in the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Eathel Hornsby Richard, 93, who died Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pollock.

Rev. Cullen Clark of First Baptist Church of Crowley will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.

Mrs. Eathel is survived by her daughter, Billie Prust of Alexandria; two granddaughters, Jamie Clark and husband Mike of Milton and Kristi Fujii and husband Mark of St. Amant; four great-grandchildren, Justin Luke and wife Elyssa of Denham Springs, Tyler Luke and wife Natalie of Baton Rouge, Bryton Clark of Lafayette, and Haley Clark of Milton; two brothers, Wesley Hornsby of Branch and Carl Hornsby and wife Marie of Alexandria.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Ivy Richard; her parents, Lawrence William and Edith Spears Hornsby; one grandson, Bradley Prust; two brothers, Aaron Hornsby Sr. and Floyd Hornsby; and one sister, Dorothy Prather.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.