It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Edith H. Thibodeaux announces her passing from this life on Sept. 24, 2018, at the age of 96.

Edith was born in Lyons Point to Bazile Hargrave and Camilla Hanks Hargrave on March 31, 1922. Edith was a homemaker, who dedicated her life to the care of her family. She also loved to work in her garden, planting flowers.

Edith sold Avon for 35 years and was a caregiver, she was also member of the Ladies Altar Society of Immaculate Conception in Morse, which she enjoyed greatly. She was a kind and loving person and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Edith is survived by her son, Newman M. Thibodeaux (Darlene) of Morse; her two daughters, Charlotte T. Suire (Anthony) of Crowley, and Cheryl Simon (Shelby) of Gueydan; 12 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents, Bazile and Camilla Hargrave; her beloved husband, Newman Thibodeaux; her son, Reynold Thibodeaux; her two granddaughters, Tara and Jacilyn Thibodeaux; one great-granddaughter, Kristen Schexnayder; as well as five of her siblings.

Funeral services for Edith H. Thibodeaux, 96, of Morse, were held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lyons Point, on Wednesday, Sept.26, at 3 p.m.A gathering of family and friends was held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. until the time of her service at 3 p.m.

Edith was laid to rest in the Hanks Cemetery following her service.

Carrying Edith to her final resting place were Newman Thibodeaux, Roger Rouse, Delana Rouse, Owen Gray, Brigette Boudreaux, and Shelby Simon.

Honorary pallbearers were Jason Simon and Jarrod Simon.

