RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Ednez Marie Boudreaux Gilbert, 95, of Rayne, will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 1:00 PM in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne. Father Gary Schexnayder will serve as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM, with a rosary being recited at 6:00 PM in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne. Visitation will continue on Monday, June 3, from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM in the funeral home.

Mrs. Gilbert passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 in a Lafayette care facility.

A native and lifelong resident of Rayne, Mrs. Gilbert was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she expressed her faith by singing in the choir. She also cooked for the priests at the rectory at one time.

Mrs. Gilbert worked as a substitute teacher at Rayne High School, and also assisted in many ways at Head Start. She was a member of La Cuisine. Her greatest joy in life was being with and caring for her family, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her sons, Larry Gilbert and wife, Pat of Duson, Daniel Gilbert and wife, Pauline of Rayne, and Mitchell Gilbert of Stafford, TX; daughters, Elaine Gilbert of Rayne, Lily G. Melancon and husband, Robley of Lafayette, Jackie G. Melancon and husband, Dale of Crowley, Michelle Gilbert of Austin, TX, and Linda Gilbert of Lafayette; sister, Rita Hill of Andrews, TX, and Wille Etta VanCleve of Brownwood, TX; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Rene Richard of Youngsville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mrs. Gilbert in death were her husband, Millard Gilbert; parents, Dewey Boudreaux and Lucille Mier Boudreaux; sons, Tommy Gilbert and Donald Gilbert; daughters, Renola G. Richard and Marie Gilbert. sister, Hazel Bruney; and brother, Dudley Boudreaux.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.