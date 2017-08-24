RAYNE - Funeral services for Edward Richard, 68, of Rayne were held on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel.

Reverend Melvin Finley officiated. Interment followed in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 in Rayne.

Visitation was held on Friday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, and continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until service time in the funeral home.

Mr. Richard passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in a Lafayette hospital.

A resident of Rayne, Mr. Richard was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded a Purple Heart Medal for wounds received in combat. He worked for many years as a boiler maker on land rigs and in gas production refineries.

Survivors include his son, Kristopher Richard and wife Leslie of Scott; mother of his child, Judy Romero Richard of Duson; brothers, Simon Richard and wife Glenda of Rayne, Otis Richard and wife Carolyn of Crowley, Lawrence Richard Jr. and wife Juanita of Carencro, and Wilford Richard Sr. and wife Thelma of Rayne; sister, Pearl Richard of Navarre, Florida; grandchildren, Jason Hynson, Broc Richard, and McKinsi Richard; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mr. Richard in death were his parents, Lawrence Richard Sr. and Bernice Romero Richard; and sisters, Cecile Richard and Theresa Richard.

Serving as pallbearers were Broc Richard, Jason Hynson, Joey Richard, Ray Ballard, James Romero, and Gage Schexnayder.

Named as honorary pallbearers were Ivy Hollier Jr., Anthony Richard, Chad Richard, and Kevin Richard.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.