Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 12, at 11 a.m. at Berean Church, 325 E. Elm St., Crowley.

Visitation will be 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Edward Tenola Guidry, 34, was born in Houston, Texas, to the late Patricia Guidry and the late Lawrence Ballard. He then moved to Crowley and resided with his grandfather the late Lester Guidry.

Edward was a member of the Berean Baptist Church, where he was in training to be a deacon.

Edward, also known as Maine/Slim, attended Crowley Middle School. He enjoyed all sports especially the Crowley High Football team and the New Orleans Saints.

In his past-time he enjoyed collecting scrap, spending time with his family, kids, and playing dominoes. Edward loved to eat.

Edward has four sisters, Latasha Guidry of Richmond, Texas, Lynn Ballard of Houston, Texas, Shannon Collins of Houston, Texas;, and Courtney Ballard of Houston, Texas; and one brother, Lawrence Ballard, Houston, Texas.

Edward married Kebrina Evans in August of 2010. Together they have four daughters, Destiny Bernard, MartayShia Guidry, Lauren Carter and Danye Guidry; one son, Aries Guidry; and one granddaughter, Amarielle Bernard.

Edward is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Guidry; his father, Lawrence Ballard; his grandfather, Lester Guidry; his sister, Tameika Guidry; and grandmothers Shirley May Guidry and Jewel Ballard.

He leaves behind his wife Kebrina; children; godparents, Lessie Peoples and Raywood Davis; a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.