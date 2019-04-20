RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Effie Abshire Ruptier, 88, of Rayne, will be celebrated on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne. Father Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 10 a.m.

Mrs. Ruptier passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in a Lafayette health care facility.

A native of Gueydan, Mrs. Ruptier was a long-time resident of Rayne. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she served as a member of Ladies Altar Society and Catholic Daughters of America. She was active in the Rayne community as a member of Lions Club and African Violet Club.

Survivors include her step-daughter, Mary Alice Petitjean of Rayne; grandson, Jonathon Petitjean; nephews, Connie Melancon and wife, Janet of Egan, David Melancon and wife, Marlene of Rayne, and Yancy Melancon and wife, Kim of Grand Junction, CO; nieces, Paula Roberts and husband, Calvin of Breaux Bridge, Jessica Roger and husband, Joe of Erath, and Tina Gautreaux and husband, Keith Lenormand of Sunset, along with other relatives and friends.

Preceding Mrs. Ruptier in death were her husband, Henry Ruptier; parents, Gladue Abshire and Angelle Bonin Abshire; grandson, Jason Petitjean; and sister, Mary Lorina Abshire Gautreaux.

