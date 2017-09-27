Effie M. Moore Bellard

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley for Mrs. Effie Marie Moore Bellard, 76, who passed away on Friday, September 22, 2017 at Southwind Nursing and Rehab Center in Crowley. Interment will be in South Crowley Cemetery.

Fr. Godwin Imoru of St. Theresa Catholic Church will be officiating the funeral mass. Mrs. Bellard was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for over 40 years.

Mrs. Bellard leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Joseph Irvin Bellard, Jr. of Crowley; her three daughters, Christine Bellard Porter of Lafayette, Leanna Mouton (Wilfred, Jr.) and Jennifer Harmon, both of Crowley; one brother, James “Jimmy” Moore of Boston, MA; four sisters, Eva Mae Moore, Wilma Bates, Mary Moore and Marie Moore, all of Crowley; a great aunt, Rena Mae Jenkins of Orange, Texas; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren; great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mrs. Bellard was preceded in death by: her husband, Joseph Irving Bellard, Sr.; her parents, Lawrence and Mary Leota Moore; two sons, Patrick Bellard and Christopher Bellard; and four brothers, Joseph C. Carrier, George Moore, Sr., Joseph L. Moore and Raymond Moore.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church.

