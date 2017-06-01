Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 3, at 10 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church for Career Educator, Eldora D. Givens, age 89, who passed away on Tuesday May 30, 2017, at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Services will be conducted by Rev. Keith Matthews.

Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.

Eldora D. Givens was a Crowley native, graduating from Crowley Industrial High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Southern University and a master’s degree in education from the University of Michigan. She also earned an additional teaching certificate from McNeese State University. She was a biology and physics professor at Grambling State University as well as a mathematics teacher at Ross High School and Crowley High School until she retired.

She was a member of Order Eastern Star, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., American Legion Post # 506, NAUW, as well as a civil rights activist participating in marches in both Washington, D.C., and New York.

Eldora is survived by her son, Roy B. Givens Jr. (Monshita); her grandchildren, Thaddeus B. Jones, Chantel P. Douglas, Doraian L. Givens and Gabreail V. Givens; one sister-in-law, Arkey Duncan; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy B. Givens Sr.; her parents, Louis and Ethel Pete Duncan; her sisters, Helen D. Keyes and Laura Duncan; as well as her brothers, Hiram Duncan Sr. and Lucius Duncan.

Sign the guestbook at www.syriefh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.