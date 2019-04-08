A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 9, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Eleanor Cuccio Premeaux, 87, who died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 7:14 p.m. at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requested visiting hours Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary was recited Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Mrs. Premeaux is survived by one daughter, Mary P. Stromboe and husband Richard of Slidell; two sons, Steven C. Premeaux and wife Lisa of Crowley, and Barry Premeaux and wife Venus of Lafayette; one brother, Charlie Cuccio of Crowley; eight grandchildren, Dustin Stelly, Ellen S. White, Anthony Stromboe, Steven C. Premeaux Jr., William Lucien Premeaux, Angelica P. David, Braedon Premeaux and Kaden Premeaux; four great-grandchildren, Dax Stelly, Caroline Stelly, Aubrey David and Carter David.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucien J. Premeaux; her parents, Anthony and Sadie Molica Cuccio; four sisters, Catherine C. Taylor, Rose C. Bourgeois, Vivian C. Laborde and Lucille Cuccio; two brothers, Anthony Cuccio and Frank Cuccio.

Pallbearers will be Dustin Stelly, Anthony Stromboe, Steven C. Premeaux Jr., William L. Premeaux, Breadon Premeaux and Kaden Premeaux.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Paul Stringfellow, the staff of Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Lamm Hospice for their care, love and support of Mrs. Premeaux and her family these last few years.

