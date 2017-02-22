Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Elena Palomo LeJeune, 74, who died Feb. 20, 2017, at Magnolia Estates in Lafayette.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

She is survived by her husband, Clifton John LeJeune of Crowley; one daughter, Frankie Lynn LeJeune Gary and her husband Spencer of Lafayette; two sons, Clifton Joseph LeJeune and his wife Priscilla of Lafayette, and Almando John LeJeune and his wife Sandra of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Paul Gary Jr., Antonio Gary, Maria Gary and Addison LeJeune; four step-grandchildren, Crystal Potier, Gabrielle Hoffpauir Rosatto, Logan Scott Hoffpauir and Desire Hoffpauir; and two great-grandchildren, James Fruge and Elli Potier.

Mrs. LeJeune is preceded in death by her parents, Armando and Maria Leon Palomo.

