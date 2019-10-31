A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley for Elisha Freeman Jr., 70, who passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Houston, Texas.

Father Godwin Imoru, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church, will be officiating the services.

The family is requesting visitation to be held Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. until time of service at the church at 417 W. Third St. A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m.

Interment will be in the West Crowley Cemetery in Crowley.