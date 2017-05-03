A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Elizabeth Beard “Sis” Gardiner, 81, who died May 1, 2017 at Acadia General Hospital.

Monsignor Paul Metrejean will be officiating for the services with Fr. Mikel Polson concelebrating. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas Gardiner Sr. of Crowley; one daughter, Jody G. Sarver and her husband Tommy; two sons, Tommy Gardiner Jr. and his wife Tammy of Baton Rouge and Christopher Gardiner of Crowley; one brother, Leonard Beard and his wife Karen of Crowley; five grandchildren, Andrew Sarver, Ashley S. Abshire and her husband Josh, Alexis C. Sarver, Hannah Gardiner and Emily Gardiner; and two great-grandchildren, Audrey and Jack Abshire.

Sis is preceded in death by her parents, Arville and Ernestine Cart Beard; and four brothers, Hershal, Harold, Hillary and James Beard.

Pallbearers will be Andrew Sarver, Joshua Abshire, Stewart Beard, Bradley Beard, John Gardiner and Bill Malmay.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Elementary School, Notre Dame High School, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and/or MD Anderson Research Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.