A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday noon at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Elizabeth Jane Houghton Hebert, 77, who died Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at 8:20 p.m. at Lafayette General Southwest Campus surrounded by her loving family.

Ms. Hebert was native of Crowley, past resident of Kaplan and longtime resident of Lafayette, where she owned and operated Key Property Management and Leasing. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.

Fr. Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Friday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Ms. Hebert is survived by one daughter, Toni H. Breaux and husband Dean of Cocoa, Florida; two sons, Troy Hebert and wife Monica of Crowley and Michael Hebert of Lafayette; eight grandchildren, Andrew Breaux, Christian Breaux, Sarah Breaux, Michael Breaux, Matthew Breaux, Trent Istre and wife Mica, Jada Hebert and Kylie Hebert; and one great-grandchild, Delores Elizabeth Padilla.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Cross and Lucille Deshotel Houghton; two sisters, Loretta H. Matthews and Harriet H. Felber; and one brother, Charles Houghton.

Pallbearers will be Andrew Breaux, Christian Breaux, Michael Breaux, Matthew Breaux, Trent Istre and Joel Faulk.

