Elizabeth Jane Houghton Hebert

Wed, 04/05/2017 - 3:44pm Saja Hoffpauir
CROWLEY

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday noon at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Elizabeth Jane Houghton Hebert, 77, who died Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at 8:20 p.m. at Lafayette General Southwest Campus surrounded by her loving family.
Ms. Hebert was native of Crowley, past resident of Kaplan and longtime resident of Lafayette, where she owned and operated Key Property Management and Leasing. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.
Fr. Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Friday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Ms. Hebert is survived by one daughter, Toni H. Breaux and husband Dean of Cocoa, Florida; two sons, Troy Hebert and wife Monica of Crowley and Michael Hebert of Lafayette; eight grandchildren, Andrew Breaux, Christian Breaux, Sarah Breaux, Michael Breaux, Matthew Breaux, Trent Istre and wife Mica, Jada Hebert and Kylie Hebert; and one great-grandchild, Delores Elizabeth Padilla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Cross and Lucille Deshotel Houghton; two sisters, Loretta H. Matthews and Harriet H. Felber; and one brother, Charles Houghton.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Breaux, Christian Breaux, Michael Breaux, Matthew Breaux, Trent Istre and Joel Faulk.
Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
P.O. Box 1381, Crowley, LA 70527
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017