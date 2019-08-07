Memorial services will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Elizabeth Zart Clement, 82, who died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at 5:50 a.m. at The Ellington in Rayne.

Mrs. Clement was a native of Fort Madison, Iowa, and longtime resident of Crowley. She owned/operated Maison D’Zart Gallery in Crowley. She was a past member of the St. Michael Church Parish Council, St. Michael Church Mixed Choir and Attakapas Study Club.

Fr. Brent Smith, parochial vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visitation from 12:15 p.m. Thursday to service time with a rosary being recited at 12:30 p.m.

Private inurnment will be in Estherwood Memorial Cemetery.

Mrs. Clement is survived by one daughter, Katherine R. Clement of Crowley; one son, Leo M. Clement and wife Sarah Romero Clement of Red Oak, Texas; one sister, Dr. Ann Lopez of Hope Mills, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Joshua Lambert, Asheton Lambert, Emma Lambert, Olivia Clement Black, Zoe Clement and Caroline Clement; one great-grandchild, James Black; and four godchildren, Dr. Ann Lopez, Sophia Lopez, Joshua Lambert, and Emma Lambert.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Clement; her parents, Leo Zart and Madeline Malloy Zart; two sisters, Joyce Williams and Debbie Barlow.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N.h Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.