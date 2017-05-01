Ella Kibodeaux Istre

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Ella Kibodeaux Istre, 73 who died April 28, 2017.
Fr. Michael DeBlanc, associate pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Sunday evening. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
She is survived by two sons, Troy Istre and his wife Janet of Carencro and Scott Istre and his wife Melissa of Indian Bayou; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Trent, Lane, Jacob, Hannah, Thomas and Anne Catherine; one sister, Mary Langley; two brothers, Ray and Jimmy Kibodeaux; and extended family, Erika Fruge Leonards and her husband, Andrew, Cedric Bourque and his wife, Ashley and Angelle Meaux Mire and her husband, Jude.
Ella is preceded in death by her husband, Steven Jones Istre; and her parents, George and Lindy Cole Kibodeaux.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Stacey LeBlanc, Angelle Mire, Barney Stewart, and Gay Bearb for their care and compassion.
Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

