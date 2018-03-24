A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 26, 2018, at 2 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Lyons Point, for Ellis “Fra” Thibodeaux, 87, who died Thursday, March 22, 2018, at 4 p.m. at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Thibodeaux, known as “Fra” worked at Supreme Rice Mill for over 50 years as a scale sewer. He cut grass for most of his life. He enjoyed being with his family and friends. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to everyone he knew. He would go above and beyond to help people he knew. He also liked to listen to his French music every day.

Fr. Clint Trahan, pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

Mr. Thibodeaux is survived by two sons, Mike Thibodeaux of Midland and Joyson Thibodeaux and his wife Charlene of Midland; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren on the way; and one brother, Vernice Thibodeaux.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Rose Touchet Thibodeaux; two sons, Carlton and Norman Thibodeaux; granddaughter, Kendra Thibodeaux; his parents, Paul Alphie and Mamie Pepper Thibodeaux; three sisters, Lucille Cormier, Yvonne Trahan and Ethel Mire; and two brothers, Roy Thibodeaux and Joseph Loncon.

Pallbearers will be Waylon Thibodeaux, Ronald Faulk, Kent Thibodeaux, Bryon Faulk, William Robinson and John Michael Thibodeaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Brody Thibodeaux, Nathan Faulk, Kameron and Karson Thibodeaux and Elliott Thibodeaux.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Lamm Hospice and Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation for their loving care and support they gave to him and his family.

