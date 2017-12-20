Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Emmatile L. Ruddock, 87, who passed away at her home in Crowley on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at 10:54 p.m.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Crowley, will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in the Hanks Cemetery in rural Kaplan.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Friday, Dec. 22, at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. A Rosary will be recited on Friday at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Visitation will resume on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include two sons, Bert Ruddock Jr. and wife Linda of Terrell, Texas, and Phillip Ruddock and wife Colette of Crowley; two daughters, Natalie Ruddock of Crowley and Kathleen and husband Patrick Garrett of Dallas, Texas; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters.

Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Ruddock Sr.; two daughters, Penny Ruddock and Sara Ruddock; one grandson, Ryan Nolan-Ruddock; and six sisters.

