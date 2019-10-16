MIRE - Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, for Enola Dugas Melancon, 95, who died Wednesday, Oct. 9, at her residence in Mire.

Interment was in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery in Mire.

Very Rev. Msgr. Russell Harrington, Pastor of St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas, was the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include two daughters, Marlene M. Terro of Rayne and Judy Melancon of Mire; three sons, Richard Melancon of Church Point, Patrick Melancon and spouse Charlotte of Mire and Daniel Melancon and spouse Judy of Mire; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Hugh Dugas of Massachusetts and Vernon Dugas and spouse Burice of Baton Rouge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Melancon; great-granddaughter, Madilyn Boyer; father, Ambrose Dugas; mother, Edmaze Ancelet Dugas; three sisters, Gertie Breaux, Laurence Dugas and Eva Dell Dugas; and three brothers, Paul Dugas, Percy Dugas and Curtis Dugas.

Pallbearers were Keith Terro, Chuck Terro, Lester Terro, Dwayne Dugas, Danny Melancon, Devin Melancon, Derrick Melancon, Kevin Melancon, Michael Melancon, Dylan Melancon, John Melancon and Vincent Breaux.

A Rosary was prayed Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Friday, Oct. 11, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, 334-3141.