March 10, 1980 - October 23, 2017

Eulogy for Eraine Domino (NaNa) (37) will be conducted on Saturday, November 4, 2017 1 p.m. at the Jerusalem Baptist Church, 927 West Seventh Street in Crowley. Pastor Sherard Marlon Joseph will be the Officiant. Visitation will begin from 11 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will be held at the West Crowley Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, Inc. located at North Avenue C, Crowley 70526.

“NaNa” attended Crowley Schools and was a proud member of the class of 1999. She furthered studied at Unitech Training Academy. Eraine was employed by Boudin King until her demise. She was employed as a Manager for over 16 years. Outside of her passion of taking care of her family, she loved to travel.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, La’Vera Davis; her mother, Abelle Marie Domino; her great grandparents, Isaac Blaze and Mary Lena Dunn; her grandparents, Zelma and Ervin Domino; her grandfather, Emery Krout; and other family members, Carlton, Sidney,& Timothy Provost;.

Eraine leaves to celebrate her life one daughter, Chyna; two sons, Chanz and Chandon; the children’s father, Chandler Moore, Sr.; two siblings: Brian Domino (Debbie) Houston, Texas; Markel Domino (Shameka) Crowley; Angela White, David Provost, Billy Provost (Tammy), Kevin Provost (Natalie) all of Port Arthur; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, friends and associates.