Funeral services will be held Saturday April 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church for Eric Alonzo Clement, 33, who died March 27, 2019.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Eric Alonzo Clement a.k.a “Thrus,” was born on Sunday, Aug. 18, 1985, to Annette Clement and Gilbert Caesar in Lafayette. Eric departed this life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Eric was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, where he served as an altar boy when he was younger.

Eric started his lawn and landscaping business in 2017 where he enjoyed beautifying many homes around the community which led them to receive the “Yard of the Month” award from the West Crowley Beautification Board.

Eric was also employed by Evins, Larry and Perry Family Funeral Home out of Mamou, where he did their landscaping service for their Mamou and Jennings location and often drove for them when servicing funerals.

Eric enjoyed spending time with his family, helping others when needed, riding motorcycles and ATVs and just having fun living life.

Eric leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Annette Clement of Crowley; two sisters, Shonda R. Lorden (John) of Rayne, and Theresa Davis of Jennings; four brothers, Cody Clement (Sherron) of Crowley, Sydney “Homer” Simon of Dallas, Texas, Dwayne “BB” Simon of Dallas, Texas, and Deric Simmons (Kerrie) of Richmond, Texas; one son, Ra’shawn Harmon of Leesville; two daughters, Eri’yanna and Erin Clement and mother Quinetta Wheeler of Crowley; one unborn daughter and mother Brinessa Montgomery of Crowley; five aunts, Elrita Larry (Morris) of Oakland, California, Mary Soulaire (Clossay) of Crowley, Ella Caesar of Jennings, Agnes Allen (Robert) of Jennings, and Helen Neil of Houston, Texas; six uncles, Gregory Clement (Sandra) of Fairfield, California, Adam (Kathrine) Caesar of Baldwin, Uncle Sidney (Murtty) Caesar of Jennings, Uncle Simon Caesar of Jennings, Uncle Raymond Caesar of Jennings, Uncle Jimmy Caesar of Crowley; his best friend/brother, Jarvis Martin; his FAVORITE cousin, Ebonie Guidry of Crowley; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Eric was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Caesar; his paternal grandparents, Sidney and Emily Caesar; his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Ella Mae Clement; one brother, Yuri T. Clement; one cousin, Lamar Larry; two aunts, Catherine Clement and Hazel Caesar Durgin; and three uncles, Robert Caesar, Ernest Caesar and Paul Frankie Caesar.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 6, at St. Theresa Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

