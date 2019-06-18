RAYNE - - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at a 1 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Ernest Holloway Jr., 70, who died Tuesday, June 18, at residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Pastor Larry Evans of Parkerson Ave. Baptist Church, Crowley, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his daughter, Nicole Holloway of Crowley; son, Nevin Holloway of Crowley; companion, Emma Lou Robinson of Rayne; four sisters, Annette Holloway of Sulphur, Joann H. White and spouse Cecil White of Sulphur, Louann H. Credeur and spouse Doug Credeur of Iowa and Pauline H. Dorty of Sulphur; two brothers, John Holloway and spouse Vickie Dawn Holloway of Lake Charles and Larry Holloway; and three grandchildren, Janna Benoit, Gage Holloway and Tavin Holloway.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Marie Menard Holloway; father, Ernest Holloway Sr.; mother, Rose Mae Martin Holloway; and sister-in-law, Dot Holloway.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Thursday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.