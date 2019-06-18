Ernest Holloway

Ernest Holloway

Tue, 06/18/2019 - 5:18pm
Tuesday, June 18, 2019

RAYNE - - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at a 1 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Ernest Holloway Jr., 70, who died Tuesday, June 18, at residence in Rayne.
Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.
Pastor Larry Evans of Parkerson Ave. Baptist Church, Crowley, will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his daughter, Nicole Holloway of Crowley; son, Nevin Holloway of Crowley; companion, Emma Lou Robinson of Rayne; four sisters, Annette Holloway of Sulphur, Joann H. White and spouse Cecil White of Sulphur, Louann H. Credeur and spouse Doug Credeur of Iowa and Pauline H. Dorty of Sulphur; two brothers, John Holloway and spouse Vickie Dawn Holloway of Lake Charles and Larry Holloway; and three grandchildren, Janna Benoit, Gage Holloway and Tavin Holloway.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Marie Menard Holloway; father, Ernest Holloway Sr.; mother, Rose Mae Martin Holloway; and sister-in-law, Dot Holloway.
The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Thursday, June 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019