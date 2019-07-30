A funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, at 2 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Ervin H. Prejean, 88, who passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 5:55 p.m. at The Ellington in Rayne.

Deacon Dennis LaCroix from St. Joseph Catholic Church will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Church New Cemetery in Rayne.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Tuesday, July 30, at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 6 o’clock in the evening on Tuesday. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include three daughters, Glenda Gail Prejean and husband Francis Glenn Broussard of Sulphur, Belinda Sue LeBlanc of Robstown, Texas, and Cynthia Denice Prejean Menard; one son, Patrick Prejean of Crowley; one brother, Eugene and wife Beverly Prejean of Rayne; one sister, Joyce Prejean of Crowley; 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Prejean was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosabelle Prejean; one son, Hubert Dale Prejean; one daughter, Mona Rae Prejean Gossett; five sisters, Nola Blanchard, Gladys Simar, Hilda Cormier, Leah Cormier, Marie Touchet; three brothers, Edward, Calton and Fernest Prejean.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Rayne