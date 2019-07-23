Ethel Savoy, 93, of Welsh, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her residence.

She was born to her late parents, Elmer and Vena Oliver on Nov. 11, 1925, in Elton. She loved plants, sewing, cooking, and spending time with her precious family and friends. She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society.

She is survived by two sons, David Savoy and wife Torji of Lacassine, and Darrell Savoy and wife Diane of Carencro; three daughters, Linda Louviere and husband Pete of Carencro, Joan Douget and husband A.J. of Carencro, and Carla Ellison and husband Tommy of Welsh; one brother, Johnny Oliver and wife Darlene of Phoenix, Arizona; one sister-in-law, Francis Savoy of Jennings; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Buttons.

Ethel is preceded in death by her loving husband, Noles Savoy; one daughter, Emily Savoy; brothers, Clifford Oliver and wife Doris, and Claude Oliver and wife Bea.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, July 24, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Welsh at 1 p.m., with Reverend Roland Vaughn officiating.

Visitation began at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh on Tuesday, July 23, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a Rosary led by the Catholic Daughters at 6 p.m. Visitation resumes at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. until the procession to the church.

Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.