DUSON - Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at a 11:30 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church in Duson for Eugene "Gene" Cahanin, 77, who died Saturday March 30, 2019 at residence in Duson, LA.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, LA.

Rev. Mitch Semar, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Gene was Owner and Operator of Gene's Exterminating for 50 years, was a member of the Duson City Council for 24 years, National Pest Control Association, Duson Volunteer Fire Department, Louisiana Thoroughbred Breeders Association, LEDA Louisiana Pest Management Association, and a Horse Trainer. He won the Rice Festival Accordion Contest 2 years and dedicated his music to serve volunteer efforts.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Sheila Raye Hulin Cahanin of Duson, three sons, Kevin Paul Cahanin and spouse Anne of Rayne, Keene Lukas Cahanin and spouse Chasity of Rayne, Kyle Micah Cahanin and special friend Tricia of Youngsville, five grandchildren, Nicholas Cahanin and spouse Allison, Philip Cahanin and spouse Sarah, Collin Cahanin and girlfriend Nichole, Colleen Cahanin, Lukas Cahanin, five great grandchildren, Norah Kate Cahanin, Estelle Cahanin, Harrison Cahanin, Caroline Joan Cahanin, Evelyn Cahanin, sister, Zora Cahanin Boudreaux, of Rayne.

He was preceded in death by parents, Claude Cahanin and Adolphina Thibodeaux Cahanin, two sisters, Rose Cahanin Johnson, Nabbie Cahanin.

A Rosary will be prayed Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from noon to 9:00 pm and on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 8:00 am to 11:00 am.

The Cahanin family would like to give a special Thanks to Lourdes Hospice, Griswold Home Care, Dr. Joseph Brierre, Dr. D. Thomas Curtis, also to his caregivers Renee Vannoy, Jennette Bearb, and Judy and Leroy Semar. Would like to Thank the Town of Duson for their support and all his family and friends.

