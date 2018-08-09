A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Crowley for Eugene J. Nolan Jr., 89, who passed away at his home in Crowley on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at 5:47 p.m.

Father Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary of Crowley, will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

The family requested the visitation to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 9:00 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. A Rosary was recited on Wednesday at 6 o’clock in the evening in the funeral home chapel in Crowley.

Visitation resumes on Thursday, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include one daughter, Carol Nolan of Crowley; one son, Robert Nolan of Vidor, Texas; 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Mr. Nolan was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Nolan; three sons, Donald, Albert and Gene Nolan; two brothers, Laris and Edward Nolan.

