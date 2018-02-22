Funeral services will be held at a 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mrs. Eula Bodin Garber, 96, who passed away on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at home.

Fr. Paul LaFleur, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Evangeline, will conduct the funeral services.

Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Mrs. Eula, a resident of Iota, was the daughter of the late Willie Bodin and the former Leah Vincent. Mrs. Eula was a homemaker, and bookkeeper for her family’s farming operations. She was also active member and past president of the Lafayette Parish Chapter of the Cattlemen’s Cowbelle Association.

Mrs. Eula enjoyed sewing, preparing meals for her family and caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mrs. Eula was a devout Catholic and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Borel of Ragley; four sons, Wayne Garber and wife Glenda of Iota, Melvin Garber and wife Barbara Bankston of Watkinsville, Georgia, Earl Garber and wife Janis of Basile, and Dale Garber of Crowley; 12 grandchildren, Mark Garber, Matt Garber, Michael Garber, Raegan LeDouaron, Kirk Garber, Ashley LeBlanc, Brandon Garber, Constance Janik, Erin Freeman, Leah Beauchamp, Kylie Bezdek, and Brittany Williams; 19 great grandchildren; and one sister, Sister Muriel Bodin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Leah Bodin; siblings, Roy Bodin, Nelson Bodin, Eunice Scalfano, Issac Bodin, Theresa Bodin; and one grandson, Dustin Garber.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, Feb. 23, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. on Friday evening in the funeral home.

Visiting hours will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Pallbearers will be Mrs. Eula’s four sons, Raywood Bodin, and Van Bodin.

The family would like to thank her caregivers Dessie Prejean, Betty Bealer, Diane Moseley, Pam Steiner, and Patsy Simar for all of their care throughout the years. Special thanks also goes to Dr. Robert Aertker and the staff of Hospice Compassus for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Garber’s honor can be made to Hospice Compassus, 610 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503.

