A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Eula Mae Lormand, 92, who died Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Crowley.

Fr. Jason Vidrine officiated for the services. The family requested visiting hours be held Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. A rosary was recited Monday evening at 6 p.m.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Lormand is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Lormand Brown and husband James of Kenner and Vickie Lormand Bordelon and husband Stanley of Simmesport; one son, Todd James Lormand and wife Gayle of Crowley; seven grandchildren, Kyle Brown, Tracy Gati, Anita Galland, Kassy Feduccia, Joshua Bordelon, Blaine Lormand, and Carlie Lormand; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Loyce Lormand; her parents, Alexandre and Marquerite Gaspard Feverjean; three sisters, Hazel Broussard, Nola Landry, and Lonie Lemaire; and six brothers, Willie Suire, Dalton Feverjean Sr., Lovelace Feverjean, Roy Feverjean, Doris Feverjean, and J.C. Feverjean.

Pallbearers were Blaine Lormand, Kyle Brown, Joshua Bordelon, Koby Galland, Tony Feduccia, and Michael Gati

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Southwind Nursing Center and Encore Health and Rehabilitation Center for the exceptional care that Mrs. Eula received over her stays at both facilities and also Jamie Rozas and Caitlin Istre both of Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate care they provided to Mrs. Lormand.

