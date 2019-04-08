Eula Vincent Touchet

Mon, 04/08/2019 - 3:05pm
CROWLEY

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Wednesday, April 10, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Eula Vincent Touchet, 92, who passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Maison De’Lafayette Nursing Home.
Deacon Tom Sommers will be officiating for the services.
The family is requesting visiting hours to be Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to the time of service.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.
She is survived by her son, Marvin Touchet of Lafayette; one grandson, Mike Touchet and wife Teri of Lafayette; and two great-grandchildren, Devin Ray Touchet and Kathryn Marie Touchet, both of Lafayette.
Mrs. Touchet is preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Touchet; her parents, Cleomere and Margaret Menard Vincent; one sister; and one daughter-in-law, Lou Ella Touchet.
Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019